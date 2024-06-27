Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.17). Approximately 17,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 32,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.29.
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
