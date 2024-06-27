genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 10.4%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 46,645,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 7,240,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.04.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

