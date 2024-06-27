General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for 0.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned about 0.24% of General American Investors worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 17.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 16,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,227 shares of company stock worth $285,156. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

