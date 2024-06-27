General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

General Electric Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

