General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

GE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $160.41. 1,999,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.84. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

