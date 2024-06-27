General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 926,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,237. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

