General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

GIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after acquiring an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

