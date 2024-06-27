General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.480-4.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

