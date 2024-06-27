Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells $13,562.77 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $13,562.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.4 %

GETY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.