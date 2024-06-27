Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 34,903,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,748,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

The stock has a market cap of $651.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226 over the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

