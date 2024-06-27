Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.99. 17,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Givaudan alerts:

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.