Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Down 18.2%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) dropped 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 135,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 58,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Glacier Media Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 65.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

