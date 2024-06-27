Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

