Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06.
About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
