Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

