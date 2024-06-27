Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Clean Water ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AQWA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. Global X Clean Water ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

