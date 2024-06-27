Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:DAX)

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6565 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile
