Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

