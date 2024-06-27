Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

