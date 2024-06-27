Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
