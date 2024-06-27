Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:QCLR)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF alerts:

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.