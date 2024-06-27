Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:QCLR)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.55.
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.