Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
