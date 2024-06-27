Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 497,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

