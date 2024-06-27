Global X Solar ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:RAYS)

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Performance

RAYS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380. Global X Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

