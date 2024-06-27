Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PAVE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 744,823 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
