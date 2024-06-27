Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 511,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,785,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSAT

Globalstar Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.