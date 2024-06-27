GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

GMO internet group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GMOYF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. GMO internet group has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

About GMO internet group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.