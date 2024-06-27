GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in June

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.
GMO internet group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of GMOYF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. GMO internet group has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.
About GMO internet group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GMO internet group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.