Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,137. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

