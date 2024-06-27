good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 325.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GDNPF remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

