good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 325.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDNPF remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About good natured Products
