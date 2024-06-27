Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Buys $249,240.00 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,994,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,419 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $4,417,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $2,781,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

