Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.