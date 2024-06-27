Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Graham has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $298.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 8,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1,640.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

