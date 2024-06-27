Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 188.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.95. The company had a trading volume of 559,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

