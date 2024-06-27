Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.66. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

