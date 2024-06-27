Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.