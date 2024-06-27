Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.0% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 4,642,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,408,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

