Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 8,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.