Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 65.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.