Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Announces $0.10 Final Dividend

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Growthpoint Properties Australia
In other Growthpoint Properties Australia news, insider Estienne De Klerk acquired 41,600 shares of Growthpoint Properties Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,840.00 ($66,560.00). Insiders own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.
