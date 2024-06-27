Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
