Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $300,294.80 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $300,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,207,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,938,991.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of HGTY opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $133,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

