Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $300,294.80 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $300,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,207,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,938,991.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hagerty Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of HGTY opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.53 and a beta of 0.78.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.