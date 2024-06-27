Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,974. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

