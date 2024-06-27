Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 214048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3638 per share. This is an increase from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

