Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 645,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,932. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

