Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ HQGO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.13. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $48.61.
About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF
