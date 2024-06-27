Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (NASDAQ:HQGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HQGO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.13. Hartford US Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Get Hartford US Quality Growth ETF alerts:

About Hartford US Quality Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Hartford US Quality Growth ETF (HQGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford US Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a multifactor index of US large-cap stocks with strong growth potential, while also increasing exposure to quality and momentum. The index is designed to alleviate the concentration risk inherent in cap-weighted indices.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford US Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.