HC Wainwright Cuts G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $3.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 375,354 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

