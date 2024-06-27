HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
CKPT stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.