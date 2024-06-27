HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

CKPT stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 369,586 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

