Head to Head Review: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Nexa Resources -11.81% -4.82% -1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metals Acquisition and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nexa Resources 3 2 1 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 3.90 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.40 -$289.35 million ($2.22) -3.41

Metals Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Nexa Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

