Heather J. Russell Sells 7,120 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

