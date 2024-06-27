HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HEICO Trading Down 1.6 %

HEI opened at $225.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

