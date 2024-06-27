Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

