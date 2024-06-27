Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
