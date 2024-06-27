Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,086. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

